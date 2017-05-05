North Korea accuses US, South Korea of hatching terror plot to assassinate Kim Jong Un

Full house expected at Russia-Sweden opener at 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 05, 17:09
PYONGYANG, May 5. /TASS/. ongyang has accused the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) of plotting against North Korea.
According to a statement made by North Korea’s Ministry of People’s Security, the CIA and NIS "infiltrated a criminal group into the DPRK which was to carry out a terrorist attack on the country’s supreme leadership using a biochemical substance."
The ministry added that the US and South Korean intelligence services had "ideologically corrupted and bribed a North Korean citizen, transforming him into a terrorist determined to act against the countries’ supreme authorities."
According to the report, the suspect settled in Pyongyang in 2016 while the assassination attempt was planned to be carried out in the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which serves as the mausoleum for Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-il, or during a military parade.
According to the ministry, such actions are nothing more than "an act of state terrorism initiated by the US and South Korea, aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and security" of North Korea.
"Each and every agent of the CIA and NIS in DPKR will be eliminated", the statement adds. According to the ministry, such actions are nothing more than "an act of state terrorism initiated by the US and South Korea, aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and security" of North Korea.