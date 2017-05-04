Back to Main page
Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memory

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 13:53 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

May 2 marked three years since the Odessa tragedy

People laying flowers during an event commemorating victims of the Odessa tragedy

People laying flowers during an event commemorating victims of the Odessa tragedy

© Arkhip Vereshchagin/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, May 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities are obviously trying to make the people keep quiet about or forget the events that took place in Odessa in 2014, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

She recalled that May 2 marked three years since the Odessa tragedy.

Read also
People commemorating victims of the 2 May 2014 trade unions building fire in Odessa

Putin stresses world 'has no right' to forget tragedies such as the 2014 Odessa massacre

"The barbaric arson committed by Ukrainian radicals then claimed the lives of 48 civilians who had taken shelter inside the Trade Unions House," Zakharova said. "Those people merely dared to express their civic position. And they tried to keep radicals and ultra-nationalists away from their land."

"We have repeatedly said that those responsible for that inhuman crime have gone unpunished. Over the past three years the authorities in Kiev have proved either unable or reluctant to carry out thorough and impartial investigation of that crime that might clear up all circumstances. To a far greater extent they are concerned not about prosecuting those guilty but about making people forget."

Each time on the eve of the Odessa tragedy an unprecedented amount of military hardware and militants from radical nationalist groups is brought to Odessa.

"Those who wish to pay respects to the victims are not allowed to approach the Trade Unions House and the foreign journalists who go to Ukraine for covering the memorial ceremonies are stopped on the border and turned back. The radically-minded elements in Ukraine stop at nothing to erase memories of those events."

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
