Putin stresses world must never dare to forget tragedies such as the 2014 Odessa massacre

Putin stresses world must never dare to forget tragedies such as the 2014 Odessa massacreWorld May 02, 16:47
Putin calls for unbiased probe into alleged chemical weapons incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 16:24
Erdogan plans to talk Syria operations with PutinWorld May 02, 14:50
Merkel-Putin meeting round-upWorld May 02, 14:33
Atomic energy watchdog says Iran deal 'significant gain' for nuclear verificationWorld May 02, 14:28
Moscow calls on Kiev to assess UN Court’s decision on provisional measures against RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 14:00
Defense minister: Russia's future airborne radar to detect new generation aircraftMilitary & Defense May 02, 13:57
Press review: Putin and Merkel may reset ties and Turkey moves ahead to seal S-400 dealPress Review May 02, 13:00
Poll shows more than 60% of Russians back French presidential contender Le PenWorld May 02, 11:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, May 2. /TASS/. The global community has no right to forget tragedies such as the 2014 events in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"As you may remember, three years ago, a terrible tragedy happened in Odessa, when Ukrainian radical nationalists made defenseless people gather in the Trade Unions Building and then burned them alive. Those responsible have not been established yet. The global community has no right to forget this so that such events do not happen again in the future," Putin said.
The Russian president also mentioned another tragic event that occurred in Ukraine, when an observer from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) was killed in a landmine blast. Putin stressed that such events hampered peacemaking efforts and increased tensions.
"This is why there is a need for an impartial investigation to find out what happened," Putin added.
On April 23, an OSCE SMM car drove over a mine near the village of Prishib in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As a result, an American paramedic was killed and another two observers, citizens of the Czech Republic and Germany, suffered wounds. According to the Lugansk People's Republic security sources, "a Ukrainian secret subversive group was active" in the Prishib area.