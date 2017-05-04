Back to Main page
Lavrov warns against attempts to solve Korean nuclear problem by military means

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 13:15 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat believes attempts to resolve the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula through military means will be disastrous

PORVOO /Finland/, May 4. /TASS/. Any attempts to resolve the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula through military means will be disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Finnish counterpart, Timo Soini.

"We are convinced that there is only a political solution to it (the problem). Any attempts to resolve the situation through military means will be disastrous," he emphasized.

Cooperation between the US and Japanese armed forces has intensified recently in light of the potential conflict on the Korean Peninsula. The two countries held joint exercises on April 23-29, which involved aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

North Korea is opposed to US military drills and promises that any aggression will be rebuffed.

