Kremlin: Merkel promised to discuss settlement in Ukraine with Poroshenko

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that she would discuss the settlement in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

Putin and Merkel held talks in Sochi on Tuesday.

"Merkel is going to discuss (the issue) with Poroshenko, she said as much while speaking with our president," Ushakov said when asked whether the German chancellor responded to appeals to influence Kiev.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin and Merkel have agreed that the Minsk agreements are faltering and need to be given a fresh impetus. Peskov admitted that neither Russia nor Germany have clear understanding how to push Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements. "There is no clear understanding, and, naturally, Vladimir Putin called on the chancellor to use her relations with the Ukrainian president and her influence on the Ukrainian president to push him towards more responsible implementation of the Ukrainian side’s liabilities," Peskov said.