Russia ready to discuss options for Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss different options to organize a meeting of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.

"We are ready to discuss different options, but no concrete agreements have been reached so far," Ushakov said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday earlier that the date and place of the two leaders’ meeting is being coordinated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed as "wishful thinking" reports of the Kommersant daily that the meeting could take place in May.