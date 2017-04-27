Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin's spokesman warns against attempts to hold unauthorized rallies in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 16:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, representatives of the Open Russia political movement founded by exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky announced plans to hold a 10,000-strong rally on Saturday

Share
1 pages in this article
Mikhail Khodorkovsky

Mikhail Khodorkovsky

© Zurab Dhiavakhadze/TASS, archive

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Any attempts to hold unauthorized rallies in Moscow on April 29 will bring about a legal response of the authorities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We know that indeed there are some persons who again call to take illegal steps when Moscow showed readiness to provide a possibility to gather in a legal way and hold some events," Peskov said.

Read also

Kremlin airs its views on 'mass protests' in Russia

Any illegal steps will "certainly lead to a response by the authorities - an absolutely legal reaction of authorities in the framework of the law," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, representatives of the Open Russia political movement founded by exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky announced plans to hold a 10,000-strong rally on Saturday across Slavyanskaya Square, Staraya Square and Ilyinka Street, in the heart of Moscow, and hand over petitions to the presidential administration.

After the city authorities offered an alternative venue of the procession, Sakharov Prospect, also located in the center of Moscow, the event’s organizer Mariya Baronova wrote on her Facebook page that the rally "cannot be held in any other place."

The Moscow mayor’s office said it refused to allow holding the rally at an initial venue due to the reconstruction works, noting that a public event there is inconvenient for citizens. The authorities said they sought a compromise with the rally’s organizers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Black Sea research vessel collides with freighter near Bosphorus
2
Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport
3
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
4
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Putin's spokesman warns against attempts to hold unauthorized rallies in Moscow
7
Moscow outraged by Macron team’s refusal to give accreditation to Russian media
TOP STORIES
Реклама