Kremlin warns against actions that may fan tensions over Syria

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow warns against actions that might cause tensions over Syria to soar. His comment followed Israel’s strikes against targets in Syria.

"It is true that Russia and Israel exchange information through different channels. Our general staffs maintain continued dialog," Peskov said, when asked if Israel had notified Russia of the strikes it was going to deliver.

"As before, we believe that all countries must refrain from any actions that might fan tensions in the already troubled region. We are for respecting the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and for keeping Syria a politically integral, united and sovereign state," Peskov said.

According to earlier reports the Israeli Air Force attacked a weapons depot of the Lebanese Hezbollah near Damascus’s international airport. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that Israel would not let Iran or the Lebanese group Hezbollah build up forces on the Golan Heights near Israel’s northern border.