Putin calls for setting apart real anti-corruption crusaders from political show-offs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 24, 16:34 UTC+3
Th Russian president intends to continue the fight against corruption
© Alexei Nikolskiy/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the initiative to continue the fight against corruption, but emphasized that some people use it as an instrument for self-promotion and grandstanding.

"We must distinguish between those who indeed want to do this [fight corruption] and to really strengthen the state and those who seek to use it as an instrument in their own political games, for self-advertisement," the president said as he met with members of the Council of Legislators.

"We have already seen it in the case of the so-called ‘Arab spring’, and we know well what that turned into. We see this through the example of Ukraine," Putin stressed.

Putin recalled that participants in the Ukrainian coup of 2014 declared fight against corruption among the main slogans. However, corruption in the country has grown manifold since then. "People who arrive from Ukraine complain about one and the same thing - earlier, kickbacks used to be 50%, while now - 75%. "This is what fight against corruption has resulted in," he said.

Putin said fight against corruption was among the key trajectories for strengthening the statehood. "Manifestations of this kind undermine trust in the government agencies," the president stressed.

"We will continue doing this consistently and we will be adopting relevant statutory enactments, and directing the law enforcement system towards anti-corruption fight," he said. It is important to not just inform people, but to do real job in this respect, he said.

"We must spare no effort to fight against it [corruption]. And in order not to let all sorts of dodgy persons use it in their selfish purposes, we must demonstrate to people that the state is capable of fighting against corruption efficiently and is doing it," he said at the meeting of the Council of Legislators.

TOP STORIES
Реклама