Kremlin stresses efforts must be made to root out corruption

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Russia has come ‘a long way’ in its efforts to stamp out corruption but the process is still ongoing and unlimited, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"As for the process of fighting corruption, it is already clear that it is not just a set of one-time actions. It is actually methodical work which is geared towards creating an atmosphere of intolerance to corruption in any shape or form," he told journalists.
"I think in this sense we have come a long way, although this is ongoing and unlimited work," Peskov stressed.
He admitted, however, that "there are certain reserves to further improve our anti-corruption laws although this work is conducted on a permanent basis and visible progress in seen."
According to Peskov, anti-corruption efforts will be discussed at today’s meeting of the Council of Legislators that will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.