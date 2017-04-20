Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to discuss Syrian conflict settlement

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan are to meet in Moscow on Thursday. According to the Kremlin’s press service, the parties will consider combating international terrorism, "primarily in the context of the Syrian settlement."

"An exchange of views on other relevant aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa is planned," the press service specified. The Kremlin expects that Putin and Al Nahyan will also discuss "the current state and prospects of Russia-UAE cooperation." "Particular attention will be paid to joint steps to further build trade, economic and investment ties," the press service noted.

The Russian President and Crown Prince Abu Dhabi maintain a regular dialogue. Previously, Al Nahyan came in Moscow in October 2015 and in March 2016 to meet with the Russian leader.

A year ago at the talks, Putin pointed at an insufficient level of trade between Russia and the UAE and expressed hope that it would increase.