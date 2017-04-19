Moscow calls plans for NATO’s event on Spitsbergen provocative

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia regards as provocative plans for holding an event of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly on Spitsbergen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In the context of NATO’s current policy of containing Russia, in combination with unprecedented military preparations along our country’s borders, the attempts to pull Spitsbergen under the umbrella of the military-political bloc and arrange for events there under its aegis disagree with the spirit of the 1920 treaty (on Spitsbergen - TASS)," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We can regard this policy in no way other than provocative."