Moscow stresses importance of developing ties with Riyadh in all areas

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 18, 11:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"We have good contacts in all trajectories, between the foreign ministries and our ministers," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is important to develop cooperation with Saudi Arabia in all areas, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting with Abdullah Al Rabiah, Supervisor General of King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Bogdanov said: "I told the leadership about your readiness to cooperate." "Your visit will be filled with meetings in Russian ministries," he said, adding that these meetings enhance ties.

The Russian diplomat said it is important to expand areas of bilateral cooperation. He recalled that Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko visited Saudi Arabia on April 15-17, where she met with King Salman. "This is important for deepening cooperation and contacts at various levels," he stressed.

"We have good contacts in all trajectories, between the foreign ministries and our ministers," Bogdanov said. "We are expecting a delegation from Saudi Arabia soon."

Al Rabiah also positively assessed the development of bilateral dialogue, saying that "the relations are moving in the right direction, and they are strengthening."

TOP STORIES
Реклама