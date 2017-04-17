Lavrov vows support for Belarusian candidate for post of OSCE chief

Spartak Moscow FC to mark 95th anniversary with tight grip on national champions’ titleSport April 17, 20:14
Russia's biggest Arctic transport company expands its cargo fleetBusiness & Economy April 17, 18:50
Artillery brigade in west Russia beefed up with multiple rocket launchersMilitary & Defense April 17, 18:24
Russia's economy moves back to positive zone of growth — IMF ChiefBusiness & Economy April 17, 18:03
FSB detains one of St. Petersburg terror attack organizersWorld April 17, 17:58
Kalashnikov Group’s drones help environmentalists fight poachersSociety & Culture April 17, 17:51
Putin signs bill into law tightening penalties for fan misconduct at sports eventsSport April 17, 17:32
OSCE observers say Turkey’s referendum fails to live up to Council of Europe standardsWorld April 17, 16:52
Russia's antimonopoly watchdog, Google make settlement agreementBusiness & Economy April 17, 16:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed support for the Belarusian candidate for the post of OSCE Secretary General, Elena Kupchina, at a meeting on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"(They) discussed the OSCE problems, including the competition to replace its secretary general," the ministry said. "The Russian side expressed support for the Belarusian candidate."
Kupchina currently serves as Belarusian Ambassador to Austria and is the Permanent Representative to the OSCE. The powers of incumbent OSCE Secretary-General, Italy’s Lamberto Zannier, expire on June 30, 2017.