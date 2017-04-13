Russia, Belarus settle oil and gas dispute

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Thursday Moscow and Minsk have fully resolved the oil and gas dispute.

"Belarus and Russia have signed four agreements, which fully resolve the issues in the oil and gas sector we’ve had over the past a year and a half related to Russian gas supplies to the Republic of Belarus and payment for those supplies," he said.

"The transfer (of Belarusian gas debt - TASS) has allowed us to shift to a new stage (of cooperation) in the oil and gas sector," he said.

Dvorkovich added that all necessary documents that will establish contract relations and remove all current and future claims regarding past supplies (2015 and 2016), as well as future supplies (through 2019), will be signed with the participation of Gazprom literally within an hour.

Gas price for Belarus will be below $130 per 1,000 cubic meters, he added.

Russia, Belarus will negotiate single gas, electricity market within one week. The two countries have agreed on several joint investment projects, he said.

Belarus has paid down the full amount of its overdue debt to Gazprom for gas supplied in 2016-2017 of $726.2 mln, Russia’s gas producer reported Thursday.

Oil agreement

Russia and Belarus have signed protocol on parameters of oil, oil products export.

The agreement does not imply re-export of oil, Dvorkovich told reporters. "There will be no re-export," he said.

Earlier, the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko said that by the end of the year Belarus will pay Russia $130 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas. According to him, the parties reached a compromise on oil and gas issues when they agreed to compensate high gas prices (according to the Belarusian party) through re-export of oil.

The two countries will seek to make mutual gas and oil settlements in rubles, he went on.

Oil and gas prices at united market of Russia and Belarus should be of not equal but very close to each other, according to Belarus' deputy PM.

He went on to say that principles of single oil, gas market with Russia will be developed by year-end.