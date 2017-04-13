Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Belarus settle oil and gas dispute

Business & Economy
April 13, 17:19 UTC+3
Belarus has paid down the full amount of its $726.2 mln debt to Gazprom
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Thursday Moscow and Minsk have fully resolved the oil and gas dispute.

Read also
Russia and Belarus agree on gas price, oil supplies

"Belarus and Russia have signed four agreements, which fully resolve the issues in the oil and gas sector we’ve had over the past a year and a half related to Russian gas supplies to the Republic of Belarus and payment for those supplies," he said.

"The transfer (of Belarusian gas debt - TASS) has allowed us to shift to a new stage (of cooperation) in the oil and gas sector," he said.

Dvorkovich added that all necessary documents that will establish contract relations and remove all current and future claims regarding past supplies (2015 and 2016), as well as future supplies (through 2019), will be signed with the participation of Gazprom literally within an hour.

Gas price for Belarus will be below $130 per 1,000 cubic meters, he added. 

Russia, Belarus will negotiate single gas, electricity market within one week. The two countries have agreed on several joint investment projects, he said. 

Belarus has paid down the full amount of its overdue debt to Gazprom for gas supplied in 2016-2017 of $726.2 mln, Russia’s gas producer reported Thursday.

Oil agreement

Russia and Belarus have signed protocol on parameters of oil, oil products export.

The agreement does not imply re-export of oil, Dvorkovich told reporters. "There will be no re-export," he said.

Earlier, the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko said that by the end of the year Belarus will pay Russia $130 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas. According to him, the parties reached a compromise on oil and gas issues when they agreed to compensate high gas prices (according to the Belarusian party) through re-export of oil.

The two countries will seek to make mutual gas and oil settlements in rubles, he went on.

Oil and gas prices at united market of Russia and Belarus should be of not equal but very close to each other, according to Belarus' deputy PM.

He went on to say that principles of single oil, gas market with Russia will be developed by year-end.

Read also

Belarus president vows oil and gas issues won’t affect military cooperation with Russia
Russia to refinance Belarus’ debt — first deputy PM
Putin sure Russia, Belarus will find solution to disputes
Moscow considering issue of providing $1 bln credit to Belarus
Belarus denies debt for Russian gas
Belarus to pay $130 per 1,000 cubic meters of Russian gas in 2017 — president

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
4
Russian Defense Ministry has no data on fatalities in coalition strike near Deir ez-Zor
5
Lavrov doubtful talks with Tillerson will show any results soon
6
Russia to develop first prototype of next-generation strategic bomber by early 2020s
7
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
TOP STORIES
Реклама