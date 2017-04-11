Moscow considering issue of providing $1 bln credit to Belarus

Russian travel official comments on possible suspension of charter flights to TurkeyBusiness & Economy April 11, 15:33
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Moscow is considering the issue of providing an interstate credit in the amount of up to $1 bln to Minsk in order to help prop up the country’s budget and the balance of payments, Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Tuesday.
"Presidents have had a meeting focused on financial cooperation and lending issues. We’re currently considering the issue (of providing a loan to Belarus - TASS)," he said, adding that the issue is about "an interstate credit to support the budget and balance of payments (of Belarus) in the amount of up to $1 bln."
After the meeting of Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, in St. Petersburg on April 3 it was announced that the talks had not effected the desired result regarding the problematic issues but the sides managed to reach a certain compromise.