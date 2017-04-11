Back to Main page
Moscow considering issue of providing $1 bln credit to Belarus

Business & Economy
April 11, 12:45 UTC+3
The credit is meant to help prop up Belarusian budget and the balance of payments
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Moscow is considering the issue of providing an interstate credit in the amount of up to $1 bln to Minsk in order to help prop up the country’s budget and the balance of payments, Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Tuesday.

"Presidents have had a meeting focused on financial cooperation and lending issues. We’re currently considering the issue (of providing a loan to Belarus - TASS)," he said, adding that the issue is about "an interstate credit to support the budget and balance of payments (of Belarus) in the amount of up to $1 bln."

After the meeting of Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, in St. Petersburg on April 3 it was announced that the talks had not effected the desired result regarding the problematic issues but the sides managed to reach a certain compromise.

Countries
Belarus
TOP STORIES
