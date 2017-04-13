Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Belarus agree on gas price, oil supplies

Business & Economy
April 13, 13:27 UTC+3
The Russian premier says Belarus has provided further assurance about the implementation of energy agreements with Russia
Share
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

GORKI, April 13. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have found decisions satisfactory for both sides regarding gas price and oil supplies issues, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"As of today we’ve found decisions satisfactory for both sides," he said.

Belarus has provided further assurance about the implementation of energy agreements with Russia in order to avoid discretionary interpretation of documents and new price disputes, he said. 

Read also

Belarus to pay $130 per 1,000 cubic meters of Russian gas in 2017 — president
Russia to resume oil supplies to Belarus on April 13 once gas debt repaid
Russia to refinance Belarus’ debt — first deputy PM
Putin says Russia, Belarus to settle gas issues in ten days
Belarus denies debt for Russian gas

"This package of documents will mitigate risks of new price disputes and discretionary interpretation of regulation in the future. We received further assurance and guarantees on the recent dispute from the Belarusian government yesterday," he said.

According to Medvedev, Moscow expects Minsk to repay its gas debt.

"We expect the debt to Gazprom to be repaid. After that we will get to the implementation of the agreements (in the oil and gas sector) that are being considered now," he said.

Russia’s government has approved the set of documents on oil and gas issues with Belarus, a source in the government’s press service said Thursday.

Particularly, the protocol on amendments to the agreement dated 2011 between the governments of the Russian Federation and Belarus on pricing (tariffing) procedure on natural gas supplies to Belarus and its delivery via gas pipelines located on the Belarusian territory has been approved, the press service said.

The protocol on amendments to the agreement on shares purchase and sale terms and further operations of Beltransgaz has been approved, the source said. The government has also approved the protocol on amendments to the agreement dated 2007 on measures to forge trade and economic cooperation in the area of oil and petroleum products exports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
4
Kremlin says strident rhetoric of Russia's deputy UN ambassador was reasonable
5
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
6
Putin to hold talks with China’s top-level officials next week
7
Press review: Tillerson's Moscow visit wrap-up and Kazakhstan's alphabet swap
TOP STORIES
Реклама