Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian MP believes Turkish referendum not to affect Moscow-Ankara ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 17, 15:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to the preliminary data, the supporters of the presidential type of government in Turkey gained the upper hand with a slight majority
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, believes that the outcome of the Turkish referendum, in which the supporters of the presidential type of government gained the upper hand with a slight majority, will cause no harm to relations of partnership with Russia.

"Relations with Turkey are no easy ones, but they are unequivocally keynoted by partnership in the economy and politics. There are no reasons to doubt their future in the wake of the just-held referendum," Slutsky told the media on Monday. He is certain that Russia and Turkey will maintain a constructive dialog in Astana over a settlement in Syria.

Read also

Kremlin calls to respect Turkey’s choice at referendum on expanding presidential powers
Supporters of presidential system claim victory in Turkish referendum
Turkey, Russia restored ties and now work together — Turkish top diplomat
Most Turks favor amendments to country’s constitution — Erdogan

Slutsky said Russia respected the right of the Turkish people to determine their constitutional system.

"This is an internal affair of Turkey," he said, adding that the narrow margin of victory achieved in the referendum by the supporters of presidential rule demonstrated the wide variety of opinions in Turkish society.

"Support for the opposition from a number of European capitals indicates that the West finds the Turkish president’s growing powers worrisome," Slutsky said.

In last Sunday’s referendum the supporters of amendments to the constitution gained the upper hand. According to early returns available after the counting of 99.9% of the votes 51.3% percent came out for changes to the country’s fundamental law. The turnout reached 86%. The constitutional changes will replace the country’s parliamentary type of government with a presidential one. The prime minister’s post is to be abolished. The president will gain the right to appoint the vice-president, government ministers and some members of the Board of Judges and Prosecutors.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
Kremlin calls to respect Turkey’s choice at referendum on expanding presidential powers
4
Kremlin confirms military cooperation on Russia-Serbia agenda
5
FSB breaks up illegal gun-running pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia
6
Trump confirms plans to improve ties with Moscow — Lavrov
7
Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch joint projects worth $3 bln in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама