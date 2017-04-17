Back to Main page
Turkish voters support amendments to republic's constitution - CEC

World
April 17, 0:15 UTC+3 ANKARA
The preliminary results of the processing of the ballots show that the number of votes "for" (amendments) was by 1.25 mln higher at the referendum
© EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

ANKARA, April 16. /TASS/ The Central Election Commission of Turkey has announced the victory of supporters of amendments to the constitution of Turkey at the referendum with a landslide of 1.25 million votes, Sadi Guven, head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) told journalists today.

"The preliminary results of the processing of the ballots show that the number of votes "for" (amendments) was by 1.25 mln higher at the referendum. The result of the vote is "yes" (to the approval of the amendments to the Constitution)," he said.

The final results will be announced at the latest 11-12 days, Guven said, adding that "counting votes is almost complete, and about 600,000 ballots are yet to be processed."

Speaking about controversial reports that ballots without required official seals on them were accepted for counting, Guven said that this does not contradict the law on elections, and "the same decisions were taken by the CEC in the course of previous voting." He also noted that "the representatives of the (ruling) Justice and Development Party and the People's Republican Party (the main opposition party) were present at almost all polling stations, and there are protocols of ballots processing signed by them."

The proposed amendments, initiated by the ruling Justice and Development Party, include the abolition of the Office of the Prime Minister. They also allow the president to continue being a member of a party, expand his legislative and executive powers, and give him the right to form the cabinet of ministers.

The amendments will, however, introduce measures of parliamentary control over the head of state’s activities.

If the amendments are approved, the next election of the President and the parliament will be held on November 3, 2019.

