Trump confirms plans to improve ties with Moscow — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recalled on Monday that US President Donald Trump earlier called for improving ties with Russia and confirmed that Moscow is ready for this.

Russia’s top diplomat commented on the words of US National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster that it was time to have "tough discussions with Russia" on its steps in Syria.

"They have started speaking that cooperation with Russia is possible if it behaves well in Ukraine and Syria, and now also on the Korean Peninsula. This is not an approach of a partner and we won’t accept it," Lavrov stressed.

"The [US] president confirmed that he seeks to improve relations with Russia and we are also ready for this," he added.