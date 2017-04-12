Back to Main page
Russian diplomat says situation in Venezuela causes concern

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 16:41 UTC+3
A diplomat says Moscow is concerned over the US statements saying the situation in Venezuela may require a response on the regional level
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Moscow has been following the situation in Venezuela with concern, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We have been following with concern the situation in the friendly state of Venezuela where clashes between supporters of the opposition and law enforcement forces have been going on despite the Easter celebrations," she said. "We can’t but point to the growing risk of negative developments which which very much remind of the unfortunate events that took place in Chile in the 1970s."

The Russian diplomat added that in this connection that Moscow was concerned over the US statements saying the situation in Venezuela may require a response on the regional level.

"Statements made by representatives of the US military command, saying that the deepening crisis in Venezuela may require an immediate response on the regional level, cause concern," Zakharova noted. "The encouragement of radical activists only increases instability in the country as well as the risk of violence."

