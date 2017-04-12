Putin vows he won’t allow color revolutions in Russia

Press review: Tillerson talks North Korea with Moscow and EU seeks neutral meeting groundPress Review April 12, 13:00
Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:48
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurdRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:47
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocationRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:38
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:19
Businessman Usmanov does not participate in activities of his media assetsBusiness & Economy April 12, 12:09
Russian Foreign Ministry: US policy towards Syria remains enigmaticRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 11:26
Putin vows he won’t allow color revolutions in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 11:24
Nearly 20 aviation and 40 air defense units protect CIS airspaceMilitary & Defense April 12, 11:05
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has promised to prevent color revolutions in Russia, also stressing that Moscow will do its utmost for that and support its partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
"We know different theories that are implemented in various regions of the world and lead to serious destabilization in these regions. Certainly, we must not allow this and will make every effort to behave in a proper way in Russia and provide all support to our partners in the CSTO," Putin said in an interview with Mir 24 TV channel.
The term "color revolutions" is used to describe various movements developed in the former Soviet countries, namely Ukraine and Georgia, and the Balkan states during the early 2000s. The term is also applied to a number of revolutions in other regions, including in the Middle East.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev also spoke about the threats of color revolutions on the territory of the CSTO states. In an interview with the Mir 24 TV channel, Nazarbayev noted that color revolutions are the outside meddling in domestic affairs of other countries. The CSTO member-states discuss efforts to counteract such threats, he said.
Headquartered in Moscow, the CSTO, formed in 2002, is a regional security group comprising six post-Soviet countries - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.