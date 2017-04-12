Putin vows he won’t allow color revolutions in Russia

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has promised to prevent color revolutions in Russia, also stressing that Moscow will do its utmost for that and support its partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"We know different theories that are implemented in various regions of the world and lead to serious destabilization in these regions. Certainly, we must not allow this and will make every effort to behave in a proper way in Russia and provide all support to our partners in the CSTO," Putin said in an interview with Mir 24 TV channel.

The term "color revolutions" is used to describe various movements developed in the former Soviet countries, namely Ukraine and Georgia, and the Balkan states during the early 2000s. The term is also applied to a number of revolutions in other regions, including in the Middle East.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev also spoke about the threats of color revolutions on the territory of the CSTO states. In an interview with the Mir 24 TV channel, Nazarbayev noted that color revolutions are the outside meddling in domestic affairs of other countries. The CSTO member-states discuss efforts to counteract such threats, he said.

Headquartered in Moscow, the CSTO, formed in 2002, is a regional security group comprising six post-Soviet countries - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.