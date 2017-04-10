Back to Main page
Foreign Ministry warns Russians in Egypt about high terror threat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 10, 16:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russian nationals staying in Egypt to avoid places of mass gathering as the terrorist threat remains high in the country following terrorist attacks on Sunday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russian nationals staying in Egypt to exercise caution and avoid visiting places of mass gathering where the terrorist threat remains high," the ministry said in a statement. 

It said the terrorist attacks committed during a Christian holiday have once again demonstrated cruelty and inhumanity of international terrorism. "Their aim is obvious - to intimidate civilians and strike terror and uncertainty into their hearts, sow the seeds of inter-faith and inter-religious hatred," the ministry went on.

"We confirm our fundamental position of absolute condemnation of any terrorist attacks and once again state our support for resolute actions towards an uncompromising fight against terrorism taken by the Egyptian authorities," it added.

The ministry referred to the Sunday suicide bomb attacks in which more than 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The suicide bombings were carried out at two Coptic churches in Tanta and Alexandria during the Palm Sunday services.

Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
