Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in Tanta

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across RussiaMilitary & Defense April 10, 8:16
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'World April 10, 8:10
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS ordersWorld April 10, 8:01
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against RussiaWorld April 10, 6:30
South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republicWorld April 10, 2:20
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential electionWorld April 10, 2:13
Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in TantaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 09, 14:54
Resolving Syrian crisis without Moscow is impossible - German Foreign MinistryWorld April 09, 6:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after the terrorist attack in Tanta on Sunday.
"The crime, committed on the religious holiday, strikes with cruelty and cynicism. Clearly, the terrorists seek not only intimidating people, but also showing discord between representatives of various faiths. However, I am convinced, they would not achieve the goals. By acting together, shoulder to shoulder with other responsible members of the international community, our countries would be able to repel for terrorist forces, to eradicate their unhuman ideology," the telegram reads.
The president offered sympathy with families and friends of the victims, wishing soonest recovery to the injured.
Reports say about 21 killed in the blast in Tanta’s church on Sunday. A terrorist had left a bag with explosives under a bench of the Coptic Marjeres Church in Tanta.