Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighbors

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 10:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The foreign minister added that Moscow is eager to contribute to further strengthening of regional peace and stability
Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow remains open to broad mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighbors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his message of greetings to the participants in the meeting of the Governance Committee of the Arctic Economic Council, which is being held in Russia for the first time.

Read also
Russian diplomat says partnership policy aims at defining future of Arctic

"As a co-initiator of this institution, our country is committed to providing the fullest support for its work aimed at intensifying constructive depoliticized interaction in the Arctic for its sustainable development and prosperity of the peoples residing there," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

"We are interested in seeing the Council actively promote enhanced contacts between business circles of our States and elaboration of a development strategy and recommendations to increase the investment appeal of the Arctic Region," Lavrov added.

"We remain open to broad mutually beneficial collaboration with our Arctic neighbors, in particular for joint implementation of projects in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation in the widest range of areas, from transport and energy to tourism and environment."

The Russian foreign minister expressed confidence that "these activities will contribute to further strengthening of regional peace and stability, as well as fostering of the values of partnership based on equality and mutual respect in international affairs."

Gallery
18 photo
© Fotokhronika TASS

Russian Arctic, the history of exploration

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic Foreign policy
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighbors
2
US Air Force chief says Washington to review its nuclear posture in spring
3
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
4
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
5
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement
6
Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor
7
Trump’s adviser Conway reiterates readiness for anti-terrorism cooperation with Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама