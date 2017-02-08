Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighbors

Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighborsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 10:55
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow remains open to broad mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighbors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his message of greetings to the participants in the meeting of the Governance Committee of the Arctic Economic Council, which is being held in Russia for the first time.
"As a co-initiator of this institution, our country is committed to providing the fullest support for its work aimed at intensifying constructive depoliticized interaction in the Arctic for its sustainable development and prosperity of the peoples residing there," the Russian top diplomat stressed.
"We are interested in seeing the Council actively promote enhanced contacts between business circles of our States and elaboration of a development strategy and recommendations to increase the investment appeal of the Arctic Region," Lavrov added.
"We remain open to broad mutually beneficial collaboration with our Arctic neighbors, in particular for joint implementation of projects in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation in the widest range of areas, from transport and energy to tourism and environment."
The Russian foreign minister expressed confidence that "these activities will contribute to further strengthening of regional peace and stability, as well as fostering of the values of partnership based on equality and mutual respect in international affairs."