Russian diplomat says early to speak about introducing visa-free travel for Georgia

PRAGUE, February 7. /TASS/. It is premature to speak about introducing a visa-free travel for Georgia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Tuesday.
"One should not expect lifting visa requirements but to work in this direction," said the diplomat, who is holding another meeting in Prague with the Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze.
"We are not against the visa-free regime, but we don’t have diplomatic relations," he stressed.