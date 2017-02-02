Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

European Parliament backs lifting visa requirements for Georgia

World
February 02, 14:43 UTC+3 BRUSSELS
No particular date for implementing the decision has been announced
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Read also
EU Council, European Parliament reach compromise on visa-free travel for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, February 2. /TASS/. The European Parliament has agreed to lift visa requirements for Georgia once a suspension mechanism allowing reintroducing visas with third countries enters into force.

Most lawmakers voted in favor of the proposal at a session in Brussels on Thursday. No particular date for implementing the decision has been announced. The legislation needs to be formally approved by the Council.

Mariya Gabriel, the Parliamentґs rapporteur for the proposal, said Georgia’s authorities carried out "broad and complex reforms" to order to get the visa waiver, thanking them for consistency and patience.

The suspension mechanism is introduced to prevent mass cases when citizens of third countries may abuse the visa liberalization regime and use tourist trips for entering the EU for illegal migration.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Visa regime
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама