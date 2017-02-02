European Parliament backs lifting visa requirements for Georgia

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
BRUSSELS, February 2. /TASS/. The European Parliament has agreed to lift visa requirements for Georgia once a suspension mechanism allowing reintroducing visas with third countries enters into force.
Most lawmakers voted in favor of the proposal at a session in Brussels on Thursday. No particular date for implementing the decision has been announced. The legislation needs to be formally approved by the Council.
Mariya Gabriel, the Parliamentґs rapporteur for the proposal, said Georgia’s authorities carried out "broad and complex reforms" to order to get the visa waiver, thanking them for consistency and patience.
The suspension mechanism is introduced to prevent mass cases when citizens of third countries may abuse the visa liberalization regime and use tourist trips for entering the EU for illegal migration.