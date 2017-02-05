Ukrainian issue unlikely to become priority for US new administration - legislator

Russian Deputy PM says anti-Russian sanctions have had effect opposite to EU expectationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 05, 17:50
MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Head of the parliament’s upper house international committee Konstantin Kosachev doubted the Ukrainian issue would be a priority for the U.S. new administration.
"Ukraine is not likely a number-one priority for the new U.S. administration," he said in an interview with the NTV channel on Sunday.
"Without doubts, the current administration (in the U.S.) will for some time keep the rhetoric we used to hear from the U.S. representatives in comments on the Ukrainian issue," he said. "This, unfortunately, will remain at least until the new U.S. administration offers a new scenario of its own behavior in this matter."
Earlier on Sunday, the U.S. President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko, during which the leaders discussed efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine’s south-east. According to the White House statement, Trump told the Ukrainian president: "We will work with Ukraine, Russia, and all other parties involved to help them restore peace along the border.".