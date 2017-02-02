Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aim of Ukrainian plane incident over Black Sea to provoke tough Russian response — expert

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 2:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The editor-in-chief of the Natsionalnaya Oborona magazine believes simultaneously the Kiev authorities did not hope for possible support from NATO forces in the framework of this provocation
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. An incident that involved an alleged shelling of a Ukrainian Antonov-26 turboprop signaled a conscientious attempt on the part of Ukraine to invite a tough Russian response and to pass itself off as a victim later on, Igor Korotchenko, the editor-in-chief of the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine told TASS.

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS
Poll shows only 13% of Ukrainians trust Poroshenko
Russia’s upper house speaker says Kiev will inevitably stand trial for war in Donbass
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine said an Antonov-26 turboprop had been targeted by gunfire in the country’s maritime economic zone and had sustained damage. The incident had allegedly taken place in an area off the coast of Odessa.

The staff of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet said, on its part, the Antonov-26 had made two provocative runs-in at the Russian oil rigs Tavrida and Krym-1 in the Black Sea but a guard on one of the platforms had only shot up signal flares to prevent the plane’s collision with the derrick.

"Kiev government sees the new Administration in Washington is posing risks in the sense that it may revoke the anti-Russian sanctions or ease them notably and that’s why it’s picking fights in order to trigger a reaction and then to accuse Russia of aggression," Korotchenko said. "On the face of it, Kiev will show itself off as an innocent victim."

Korotchenko believes simultaneously the Kiev authorities did not hope for possible support from NATO forces in the framework of this provocation.

"I’m confident NATO won’t let draws itself into just any options because of Ukraine, all the more so that all the vital decisions in that block come from Washington," he said. "I believe Ukraine itself doesn’t have the special hopes that any attempted provocations will push NATO into something."

Korotchenko said the incident occurred during the daytime but Ukrainian officials reported it only at night.

"Russia didn’t react to this provocation and that’s why Kiev began to conjure up media canards," he indicated. "I think debates on how this should be served up in the best possible way and what seasoning would suit it the best were in full swing during all this time.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s An-26 plane makes dangerously close passes near Russian oil rigs in Black Sea
2
FSB head orders to set up border zones in Russian regions neighboring Belarus
3
Russia’s upper house speaker says Kiev will inevitably stand trial for war in Donbass
4
Russia to continue efforts to return home Russians jailed in US
5
Russia’s Federation Council backs law on decriminalizing domestic violence
6
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
7
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
TOP STORIES
Реклама