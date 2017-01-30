Russia ready to assist Iraq in fighting Islamic State

Court postpones trial of main case of FAS vs. Google to February 28Business & Economy January 30, 15:02
Kremlin says 'it's not our business' to comment on Trump's entry banRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 30, 14:04
Russia’s Mariinsky Theater to perform in Washington for 15th timeSociety & Culture January 30, 14:01
Kremlin: No deals discussed with US in exchange for lifting Russia sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 30, 13:28
Putin and Trump may meet before July G20 summit in HamburgRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 30, 13:25
Press Review: First Putin-Trump conversation and Belarus' debt for Russian gasPress Review January 30, 13:00
Moscow ready to clarify issue of 'safe zones' in Syria with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 30, 12:53
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversationRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 30, 12:44
Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 30, 12:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide additional assistance, if the Iraqi government shows interest in Russia’s assistance in the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following talks with Eritrea’s top diplomat, Osman Saleh Mohammed.
"In broader terms, we should not forget that the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) is operating not only in Syria, but also in Iraq," the minister said. "the US-led coalition is working In Iraq with Baghdad’s consent." "I do not rule out that, if the Iraqi authorities show interest, we will be able to provide additional support to them, at least in terms of intelligence data, but in other forms as well," Lavrov emphasized.
The minister recalled that "there is a four-party center overseeing these issues in Baghdad that involves Iraq, Iran, Syria and Russia." "This mechanism may be used for more efficient coordination in the fight against the IS, considering that the IS is operating in Syria, Iraq and other parts of the region," Lavrov noted.