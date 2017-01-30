Back to Main page
Russia ready to assist Iraq in fighting Islamic State

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 30, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide additional assistance, if the Iraqi government shows interest in Russia’s assistance in the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following talks with Eritrea’s top diplomat, Osman Saleh Mohammed.

"In broader terms, we should not forget that the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) is operating not only in Syria, but also in Iraq," the minister said. "the US-led coalition is working In Iraq with Baghdad’s consent." "I do not rule out that, if the Iraqi authorities show interest, we will be able to provide additional support to them, at least in terms of intelligence data, but in other forms as well," Lavrov emphasized.

The minister recalled that "there is a four-party center overseeing these issues in Baghdad that involves Iraq, Iran, Syria and Russia." "This mechanism may be used for more efficient coordination in the fight against the IS, considering that the IS is operating in Syria, Iraq and other parts of the region," Lavrov noted.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
