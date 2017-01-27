Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talks

Putin discusses Russian-US relations with Security Council ahead of talks with TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 14:28
Turkey grants all permits required for work on Turkish StreamBusiness & Economy January 27, 14:26
Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 14:08
Moscow police officer rescues woman from drowning as car plunges into riverSociety & Culture January 27, 13:40
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jetMilitary & Defense January 27, 13:31
Kremlin denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift anti-Russia sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 13:29
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draftRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 13:00
Press review: Trump's plan for 'safe zones' in Syria and Nuland's resignationPress Review January 27, 13:00
Holocaust Remembrance DayWorld January 27, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called not to expect detailed discussion on all issues from the phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled on Saturday.
According to him, Putin will congratulate the US leader on taking office and discuss main aspects of Moscow-Washington relations.
"This is the first telephone contact after President Trump took office, so one can hardly expect from such a telephone conversation any substantive contacts on all the issues on the agenda," Peskov told reporters. "Let's see, let's just be patient," he said. Peskov did not elaborate on the most relevant issues Putin and Trump can discuss.
The press secretary did not forecast on whether the leaders negotiate about a personal meeting. "So far I don’t know, let’s wait for that conversation, it will depend on the heads of states," Peskov said.
The press secretary said that the conversation is to take place on Saturday evening.
"It will be an evening time in Moscow," he said.
Earlier, some foreign media reported that on Saturday Trump is expected to have a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Reporters asked Peskov whether the Russian leader will to talk with Merkel on Saturday. "No," the press secretary said.
Kremlin spokesman denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift sanctions on Russia.