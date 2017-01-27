Back to Main page
Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 14:08 UTC+3
The Kremlin press secretary did not forecast on whether the leaders negotiate about a personal meeting
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Read also
Kremlin denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift anti-Russia sanctions

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/.  The Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called not to expect detailed discussion on all issues from the phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled on Saturday.

According to him, Putin will congratulate the US leader on taking office and discuss main aspects of Moscow-Washington relations.

"This is the first telephone contact after President Trump took office, so one can hardly expect from such a telephone conversation any substantive contacts on all the issues on the agenda," Peskov told reporters. "Let's see, let's just be patient," he said. Peskov did not elaborate on the most relevant issues Putin and Trump can discuss.

The press secretary did not forecast on whether the leaders negotiate about a personal meeting. "So far I don’t know, let’s wait for that conversation, it will depend on the heads of states," Peskov said.

Read also
Putin-Trump phone talk scheduled for Saturday — Kremlin

The press secretary said that the conversation is to take place on Saturday evening.

"It will be an evening time in Moscow," he said.

Earlier, some foreign media reported that on Saturday Trump is expected to have a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Reporters asked Peskov whether the Russian leader will to talk with Merkel on Saturday. "No," the press secretary said.

Kremlin spokesman denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift sanctions on Russia.

