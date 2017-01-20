Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 20, 15:43 UTC+3
Peskov added that the Russian military is continuing to assist Syrians in their struggle against terrorists
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Syrian army is not abandoning plans to liberate Palmyra from terrorists of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As far as we know, the Syrian military is not abandoning plans to liberate this town and also other towns from terrorists," Peskov said.

Read also

Lavrov on IS destroying Palmyra monuments: barbarians are barbarians
IS terrorists destroy part of Roman theater in Palmyra — media
Syrian president is sure Palmyra will be liberated once again
Assad says recent attack on Palmyra proves militants have some countries’ support

The Kremlin spokesman declined to answer a question about whether Russia would assist the Syrian government forces in liberating Palmyra, readdressing this question to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Peskov added that "the Russian military is continuing to assist Syrians in their struggle against terrorists."

The destroying of the Roman Theater in Palmyra by militants of the Islamic State is a tragic loss of the world cultural heritage, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"What is happening is a real tragedy from the viewpoint of the loss of the world cultural and historical heritage and the terrorists’ barbaric actions are continuing," Peskov said.

Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group have destroyed the facade of the Roman Theater and the Tetrapylon architectural complex in Palmyra. It is not known yet how much architectural monuments have been damaged by the vandals.

Read also
Ancient Palmyra after liberation from terrorists

Chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operations Department Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi said on Wednesday the Russian military had received information on a large amount of explosives being moved to the area of Palmyra as IS terrorists were aiming to destroy historical cultural monuments in the town.

Islamic State militants attacked Palmyra located 240 km from Damascus on December 9 last year. The terrorists also tried to seize oil wells and the military aerodrome in the town’s outskirts. The Syrian government army retreated after fighting from the town’s central part on December 11.

Palmyra was liberated by the Syrian army with the assistance of the Russian air task force in March last year. Russian combat engineers then took part in the demining of the town and ancient monuments there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
2
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
3
Gazprom CEO says North Stream-2 pipeline proves relevance
4
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
5
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russia's new S-300V4 air defense system to get three types of hypersonic missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама