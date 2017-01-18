Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 20:26 UTC+3
The Russian, French and German leaders have discussed the progress in the Ukrainian crisis, noted deterioration of the situation in Donbass
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentiev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Francois Hollande, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed over the phone on Wednesday the progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and expressed dissatisfaction with the overall situation with resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

Read also
US Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
Poroshenko pins hopes on Donald Trump

"They noted, in particular the deterioration of the situation along the line of contact in the Donbass region and the lack of effectiveness in the work of the Contact Group," the Kremlin press service reported.

"They agreed to give fresh impetus to the activities within the Normandy Four format. To that end, it is planned to hold a number of joint activities at different levels in the near future," the press service said, adding that the three leaders pointed to the importance of stepping up joint efforts to defuse tensions in southeastern Ukraine, ensure compliance with the Minsk-2 provisions, including exchange of detained individuals on the basis of the "all for all" principle.

 German government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said that  "the negotiations focused on the situation in eastern Ukraine and further implementation of the Minsk agreements. The heads of state and government agreed that Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will continue to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Normandy format."

"This includes the stabilization of the truce, which remains fragile, tackling legal issues and prisoner exchange envisaged by the Minsk agreements," he added.

Read also

Austria as OSCE chair to strengthen monitor mission in Ukraine — top diplomat
Russian top diplomat believes OSCE may play important role in settling Ukrainian crisis
Kremlin says Ukraine issue to be on agenda of Russia-US dialog
Lavrov says Normandy Four ministerial meeting yields no breakthrough solutions
Russian top diplomat: Normandy Four talks may be another 'meeting for meeting’s sake'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама