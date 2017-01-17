Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov dismisses allegations of cyberattacks on Western countries as 'cooked-up evidence'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 13:24 UTC+3
Moscow is not going to prove anything on the matter, according to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alastair Grant

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The allegations of Russian cyberattacks on Western countries is "cooked-up evidence", Moscow is not going to prove anything on the matter, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his annual press conference.

"As for the cyber security allegations, I am not going to prove to you that this is not true. The ball is in your court to prove it," Lavrov said, answering a question.

Read also
Kremlin: Russia is not going to groundlessly accuse other countries of cyberattacks

"We have seen attempts at cooking up evidence, from which the US and the UK are now trying to distance themselves, trying to discredit the new US administration" Lavrov said.

The top diplomat noted that Moscow believes international cybersecurity should concern everyone. "Russia has always stood for establishing a sustainable partnership to restore order in the fight against cybercrime," Lavrov stated. According to him, those who refuse to cooperate on universal rules to restore order in cyberspace, "groundlessly accuse Russia of taking control of almost the entire world through their actions.

The foreign minister also said that he had recently read about the creation of a special group within the CIA, made up of representatives from the FBI, the NSA, the US Department of Treasury, the Justice Department, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. This group, according to Lavrov, was to gather evidence of financial ties between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russia. "If the whole team of these respected agencies has dug up only what they have trotted out before the public, then they should obviously be fired, because they are being paid for nothing, they’re not worth a dime for what they’re doing," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
4
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west Russia
5
Russia’s VTB Bank gave $11.6 bln loan to buyers of Rosneft stake — RBC
6
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds annual press conference
7
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама