Kremlin: Russia is not going to groundlessly accuse other countries of cyberattacks

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes it is inappropriate to indiscriminately accuse other states of organizing cyberattacks against Russia, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are not going to act like those who resort to such unreasonable and unfounded accusations," he said.

According to Peskov, Russia has withstood cyberattacks on its media, banking and IT systems for quite some time. "There are periods when the attacks are more intense, or less intense. Of course, our relevant authorities are doing everything necessary to ensure cyber security and stability of our critical and other systems," Peskov added.

Peskov spoke about regular attacks on the website of the Russian President. "There are days when there are thousands of attempts to hack the website, to take control of it, to bring it down. When our relevant authorities are trying to follow the traces of these attacks, they lead to European countries, the United States and Canada, China and India. However, you see, it would be unwise and even ridiculous to present some sort of allegations against the official authorities," he said.

According to him, last year, the presidential website was attacked several times. Solitary hackers or even groups of hackers could not organize the attacks, judging by their number and intensity. "They were DDoS attacks, obviously not by individuals. However, in this situation we have not spoken with any unfounded accusations," Peskov concluded.