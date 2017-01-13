Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ambassador to represent Russia at Middle East peace talks in Paris

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 12:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The conference in Paris will be another attempt to confirm UN decisions on the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov said
1 pages in this article

Read also
French foreign minister Francois Fillon
Fillon says Russia takes control of situation in Middle East while West is losing it

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to France will represent Moscow at the Middle East peace conference in Paris, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Saeb Erekat.

"The conference in Paris will be another attempt to confirm these documents (UN decisions on the Middle East issue) and Russia will be represented there by the ambassador to France," Lavrov said.

The Middle East peace conference will be held in Paris on January 15. Russia is also taking independent efforts in this field. In particular, on the same day the talks of representatives of Palestinian movements on restoring peace will take place on the basis of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама