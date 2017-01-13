Ambassador to represent Russia at Middle East peace talks in Paris

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to France will represent Moscow at the Middle East peace conference in Paris, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Saeb Erekat.
"The conference in Paris will be another attempt to confirm these documents (UN decisions on the Middle East issue) and Russia will be represented there by the ambassador to France," Lavrov said.
The Middle East peace conference will be held in Paris on January 15. Russia is also taking independent efforts in this field. In particular, on the same day the talks of representatives of Palestinian movements on restoring peace will take place on the basis of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.