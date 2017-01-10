Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fillon says Russia takes control of situation in Middle East while West is losing it

World
January 10, 17:04 UTC+3 PARIS
The French diplomacy’s view of the world needs a change, Francois Fillon said
1 pages in this article
French foreign minister Francois Fillon

French foreign minister Francois Fillon

© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

PARIS, January 10. /TASS/. Wrong foreign policy has weakened the global positions of France and the West in general, said former French Foreign Minister Francois Fillon who plans to run for president in this years’ election. According to him, in particular, in the Middle East Russia has taken the initiative.

Read also
France’s recent attitude toward Russia ‘absurd’ — Fillon

"France’s voice is not heard at international level nowadays, so we should take measures in order to raise the country’s profile. France and the West have lost control over the situation in the Middle East while Russia, Turkey and Iran have become very influential. The French diplomacy has been embarrassed watching it all as it has made many mistakes," Fillon said.

"In 2017 the time has come to decisively change the French diplomacy’s view of the world. Measures should also be taken to boost France’s military capabilities. I want to raise France’s global influence and profile," the politician stressed.

Read also
Leader of the French leftist party, Jean Luc Melenchon
French politician says bolstering ties with Russia is in France’s interests

In this regard, he said he was going to meet with German Chancellor Angel Merkel in the next few days in order to detail the plans aimed at solving the problems Europe had been facing.

"Donald Trump’s election win and the Berlin attacks bring about a significant change in the situation in Europe. For the US, the European continent is no more a priority while the recent tragic events mean that the era of pacifist conception of reality has come to an end in Germany. France should use this opportunity to ensure that European countries join their efforts aimed at strengthening collective security and defense, developing scientific and technological innovations as well as increasing the resilience of the Eurozone," Fillon added.

"No matter if people like it or not, but the situation in Syria has been changing, which could provide the French diplomacy with an opportunity to actively participate in these processes. I want France to regain its rightful place on the international stage, a place between Russia and the US, Sunnis and Shias. France should once again become a player that other countries will listen to," Fillon concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy Middle East and North Africa
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама