Kremlin disagrees with Tillerson’s stance on Crimea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 14:05 UTC+3
Read also
Rex Tillerson
Moscow declines to comment on Tillerson’s statements before his official endorsement

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin has taken into account US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson's position on Crimea but does not agree with his view, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We disagree with such statement and will be explaining our position," Peskov said.

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
