Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea

Military & Defense
October 17, 10:19 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov has completed its tasks in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea

© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

MURMANSK, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s anti-submarine warfare ship The Vice-Admiral Kulakov has completed its tasks in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, the Fleet’s press service said in a statement. On Tuesday morning, the ship entered the Suez Canal on its way to the Mediterranean Sea.

"The Vice-Admiral Kulakov was active in the southern part of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the end of August. Its main task was to confirm Russia’s constant naval presence in the region and ensure civil maritime security," the press service said.

The Russian warship escorted several foreign ships flying the flags of Barbados, China and India through the dangerous waters of the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. During the warship’s mission, there were no reports about pirate attacks on civilian vessels in the region.

In September, the Russian warship entered Oman’s port of Salalah in order to replenish water and food supplies. Besides, the ship was several times refueled by the Kama tanker.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov left Severomorsk, the main base of the Northern Fleet, on June 29. On July 30, the ship participated in Russia’s major naval parade off Kronshtadt. After that, the Vice-Admiral Kulakov left the Gulf of Finland with a group of other Russian naval ships. On August 12 the ship entered the Mediterranean, replenished fuel, water and food supplies on Cyprus and on August 25 moved into the Red Sea through the Suez Canal.

During its current mission, the ship has covered more than 15,000 nautical miles.

