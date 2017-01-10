Diplomat blasts Washington for accusing Moscow of not fixing US blunders in anti-IS fight

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The recent statements made by the heads of the Pentagon and CIA about the war against the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) are nothing more than attempts to shift the blame on to Moscow for not cleaning up Washington’s own mess, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

On January 8, while talking to NBC, US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said that Russians had given "virtually zero" support to the United States in fighting the Islamic State group. On January 9, CIA Director John Brennan said in an interview with CNN that "if we knew then what we know now in terms of what ISIL was able to do, in terms of just this explosive growth in Iraq that then was able to lop over into Syria, would we have pursued the same course? Probably not."

"See? According to the US military’s logic, Russia is to blame for not correcting America’s mistakes," Zakharova commented.

"Judging by these statements, either top members of the Obama administration don’t actually talk to each other (one can only guess why, although it is no surprise taking into account his inner circle, who have been running the office) or it is just their disastrous stupidity," the Russian diplomat added.

"Then again, it could be both," she concluded.