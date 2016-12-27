Foreign Ministry: US had to admit failure of attempts to isolate Russia

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The United States had to admit the failure of attempts to isolate Russia on the international scene, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on major 2016 foreign policy events on Tuesday.

"The dialog with the United States was complicated by the aggressive policy pursued by the US White House to ‘systemically contain’ Russia, under which it was building up the sanctions pressure, deploying components of the US global missile shield system and continuing provocative military activity on Russia’s western borders and in the Black Sea basin," the ministry said.

"The well-orchestrated information campaign to falsely accuse Russia of interference in the US presidential elections was aimed at increasing the degree of Russophobia," the statement said.

While responding to these actions on a reciprocity basis, Moscow "was insistently drawing the US attention to the need to normalize the dialog based on equality and mutual respect for the interests of both countries," according to the statement.

"At the same time, it is necessary to settle long-standing problems in bilateral relations: the abductions of our citizens by US special services in third countries, the violations in the United States of the rights of adopted children from Russia," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Interaction continued in a number of directions meeting Russian interests and the tasks of ensuring international security, including as part of settling the Syrian crisis, and also under the 2010 Treaty on measures to further cut and limit strategic offensive armaments and dozens of other bilateral agreements," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The US had to admit the failure of the attempts to ‘isolate’ Russia on the international scene: two meetings of the presidents and 14 meetings of foreign policy chiefs were held, including two visits by the US Secretary General to Moscow," the statement reads.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message, in which he "expressed the hope for joint work for bringing the relations out of the crisis state," the ministry’s statement said.