Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. It is easier for the U.S. to demonize Russia than to consider objectively the presidency results; this is also related to the tales about Russian cyberattacks, the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television channel on Thursday.

"It is much easier to spread the image of some devil enemy and to demonize, for example, your and my country and our leader, our President Putin," the press secretary said. "It is much easier to be demonizing than, for example, to consider the presidency results, to discuss which of the earlier promises are fulfilled, what not, what was successful, what not, how are things with security, what catastrophic consequences for the world have been caused by whatever decisions in foreign policy."

The Kremlin’s spokesman said, reporting own work is quite complicated, it is much easier to just "make up an enemy" and "to breed this image, keeping references to that enemy and blaming the enemy for everything."

"It is absolutely absurd - all those tales about cyberattacks by Russians, absolute tales," he said, adding presidents of Russia and the U.S., both in person and on the phone had discussed the issue.

"The American president raised the issue, and every time none of the U.S. counterparts did not present whatever reasonable explanations, did not prove those accusations, did not give any arguments," the press secretary said.

Russia knows how to stand against media threats

Russia has succeeded in withstanding the West’s media smear campaign and it is most important task is to get its message across, and not to settle for misrepresentations, but rather explain the whole truth, according to Peskov.

"The media war is in full swing, we all live in this info war environment," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman explained that since technology has advanced and the speed of reporting news has increased, the amount of poor quality information is growing as well as the number of those who wish to use this information for their crooked goals.

"Russia learned how to counter media threats, and does so rather straightforwardly, yet consistently. The most important thing is to get the message across, using all the achievements of modern technology, not to settle for fake news or hoaxes, but to explain the truth and never be shy about the veracity," Peskov stressed, adding that this "brings certain results."

Peskov noted that the work of Russia’s overseas broadcasts "show that alternative news and the divergent flow of information that we send there has its listeners, viewers and consumers."

Speaking on the West’s ever-increasing anti-Russian propaganda, Peskov stressed that there are also wise people there. He elaborated on the subject further by pointing out that when any sort of frenzied Russophobia comes crawling out of every crack and crevice, and catches the public’s eye, then naturally, people in the West who are critical thinkers would find it offensive.