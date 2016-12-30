US sanctions show Obama’s inconsistency, aggression - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin views the fresh US sanctions against Russia as a display of unpredictability and aggression in the Obama administration’s foreign policy, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"From our point of view, such moves by Washington, by the incumbent US administration are regretfully a display of unpredictable and, arguably, aggressive foreign policy," the presidential spokesman said.

He added that such moves are intended to deal a blow to both Russian-US relations and the future administration’s foreign policy.

"We are convinced that such decisions by the incumbent administration, which has only three weeks of work, pursue two goals: first is to further spoil the Russian-US relations, which are already at their lowest, and, apparently, to deal a blow to the foreign policy plans of the future administration of the US president-elect," he said.

"However, the second matter is absolutely a domestic one and the Americans will have to sort out themselves how lawful this line of conduct is," the spokesman added.