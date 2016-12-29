Back to Main page
US slaps sanctions on Russia over alleged cyberattacks

World
December 29, 22:58 UTC+3
President Barack Obama said the sanctions came in response to "the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials" and "cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election"
© AP Photo/Alastair Grant

/Updates with Obama's quotes/

 

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. Washington imposed sanctions on Russia for alleged cyberattacks on the US electoral system, the US Department of the Treasury said Thursday.

US president Barack Obama said in a statement the measures were "a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior."

Diplomat says US administration condones its failure at elections by Russian cyberattacks

He said the sanctions came in response to "the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials" and "cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election."

"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government," Obama said.

Five Russians - Vladimir Alexeyev, Sergei Gizunov, Yevgeny Bogachev, Igor Korobov and Igor Kostyukov - have been put on the sanctions’ blacklist, all of them employed with Russia’s foreign military intelligence service, the GRU. The sixth person on the list - Alexei Belan - has dual Russian-Latvian citizenship.

