US slaps sanctions on Russia over alleged cyberattacks

US declares 35 Russian diplomats persona non grataRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 23:00
US slaps sanctions on Russia over alleged cyberattacksWorld December 29, 22:58
Expert says both diplomatic and military victories play key role in settling Syrian crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 21:24
Assad says he is ready to abide by ceasefire agreements during conversation with PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 21:16
Moscow urges US to stop weaving 'narrow partisan interests' into Middle East agendaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 20:54
Former finance minister predicts Russia's economy may have minimal growth in 2017Business & Economy December 29, 20:42
Mine lands inside Russian embassy compound in DamascusWorld December 29, 20:36
IPC chief Craven: Russian membership to be instantly reinstated after criteria met in fullSport December 29, 20:33
Putin sings law regulating use of physical force against inmatesRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 20:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
/Updates with Obama’s quotes/
WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. Washington imposed sanctions on Russia for alleged cyberattacks on the US electoral system, the US Department of the Treasury said Thursday.
US president Barack Obama said in a statement the measures were "a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior."
He said the sanctions came in response to "the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials" and "cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election."
"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government," Obama said.
Five Russians - Vladimir Alexeyev, Sergei Gizunov, Yevgeny Bogachev, Igor Korobov and Igor Kostyukov - have been put on the sanctions’ blacklist, all of them employed with Russia’s foreign military intelligence service, the GRU. The sixth person on the list - Alexei Belan - has dual Russian-Latvian citizenship.