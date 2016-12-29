Russian Defense Ministry comments on Charlie Hebdo's caricatures of Tu-154 crash

Russian Defense Ministry comments on Charlie Hebdo's caricatures of Tu-154 crashRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 1:27
Russian reconciliation center in Syria reports 30 ceasefire violations by militantsWorld December 29, 0:56
Russian transport minister to talk about situation around Tu-154 crashWorld December 29, 0:21
Ukraine’s Rada registers draft law for support to Russian languageWorld December 29, 0:08
US state secretary’s speech "skewed" against Israel ― NetanyahuWorld December 28, 23:42
Russia’s GDP growth in 2017 may be two times above 0.6% formal outlook ― finance ministerBusiness & Economy December 28, 23:16
Former world number one Ivanovic retires from professional tennisSport December 28, 21:45
Finance minister says Russia has good chance to win case against Ukraine in London сourtBusiness & Economy December 28, 21:04
Diplomat says US administration condones its failure at elections by Russian cyberattacksRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 20:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. It is "humiliating for a normal person" to pay attention to caricatures on the Russian Tu-154 plane crash over the Black Sea published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Russian Defense Ministry's official spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.
"It is humiliating for a normal person to even pay attention to such a poorly-created abomination," Konashenkov said. "If such, I dare say, 'artistry' is the real manifestation of 'Western values', then those who hold and support them are doomed ― at least to loneliness in the future," he added.
"It is not surprising that some of our ‘compatriots’ quieted down though they have just recently posed in selfies wearing ‘Je suis Charlie’ T-shirts," he noted.
French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo published several caricatures connected with Russia in its latest issue. The last issue of this year that has hit the shops today contains caricatures of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane crash in Sochi and of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.
This is not the first time that Charlie Hebdo has published controversial caricatures connected with Russia. In November 2015, the magazine published drawings on the Russian Kogalymavia's A321 plane crash in Egypt that killed 224 people. The caricature drew sharp criticism from Russia. Reacting to the emerging debate on the matter, the French Foreign Ministry said that the country's leadership has nothing to do with the activities of the magazine and that the employees of the weekly are free to express their own opinions. In October 2016, the magazine published caricatures of the opening of the Russian Orthodox Cultural Center in Paris.
In January 2015, terrorists attacked the office of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, killing 12 people (10 employees of the magazine and two security officers) and injuring another 11. The terrorist attack prompted the "Je suis Charlie" movement in solidarity with the killed journalists and in support of the freedom of speech. The movement spread beyond France and across the world.