Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry comments on Charlie Hebdo's caricatures of Tu-154 crash

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 1:27 UTC+3 .
French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo published several caricatures connected with Russia in its latest issue
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. It is "humiliating for a normal person" to pay attention to caricatures on the Russian Tu-154 plane crash over the Black Sea published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Russian Defense Ministry's official spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"It is humiliating for a normal person to even pay attention to such a poorly-created abomination," Konashenkov said. "If such, I dare say, 'artistry' is the real manifestation of 'Western values', then those who hold and support them are doomed ― at least to loneliness in the future," he added.

Read also
Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center in Paris
Senior Russian MP outraged by Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon over Orthodox center in Paris

"It is not surprising that some of our ‘compatriots’ quieted down though they have just recently posed in selfies wearing ‘Je suis Charlie’ T-shirts," he noted.

French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo published several caricatures connected with Russia in its latest issue. The last issue of this year that has hit the shops today contains caricatures of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane crash in Sochi and of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.

This is not the first time that Charlie Hebdo has published controversial caricatures connected with Russia. In November 2015, the magazine published drawings on the Russian Kogalymavia's A321 plane crash in Egypt that killed 224 people. The caricature drew sharp criticism from Russia. Reacting to the emerging debate on the matter, the French Foreign Ministry said that the country's leadership has nothing to do with the activities of the magazine and that the employees of the weekly are free to express their own opinions. In October 2016, the magazine published caricatures of the opening of the Russian Orthodox Cultural Center in Paris.

In January 2015, terrorists attacked the office of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, killing 12 people (10 employees of the magazine and two security officers) and injuring another 11. The terrorist attack prompted the "Je suis Charlie" movement in solidarity with the killed journalists and in support of the freedom of speech. The movement spread beyond France and across the world.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
Topics
Media freedom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама