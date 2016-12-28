Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s election commission to allocate over $240 mln for presidential campaign in 2017

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 28, 13:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The presidential elections are scheduled for March 2018
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) intends to allocate about 14.9 billion rubles (about $246 million) in 2017 on electoral campaigns for the presidential elections scheduled for March 2018, CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolai Bulayev said on Wednesday.

"The 2017 budget consists of two basic figures. This is the sum of 14.9 billion rubles allocated to us to hold the presidential campaign. The second part involves the funds to finance the current activities of the CEC, its subordinate structures and the sum of about 5.5 billion rubles [$91 million], which we will give to the election commissions in Russian regions," Bulayev said.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Peskov unware of Putin’s plans to run for presidency in 2018

"As for the 14.9 billion rubles, Russia’s CEC will gain access to this money after a decision is made on the date, the commencement and the announcement of the electoral campaign for the election of the Russian president. That is, we may not take this money either today or tomorrow or the day after tomorrow: after a decision is issued, we will get a possibility to use this money in compliance with the areas defined," he said.

Another 900 million rubles ($15 million) have been allocated to the CEC to hold by-elections to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia's parliament) in single-mandate constituencies, he said.

"The CEC’s attitude to this sum is the same as its attitude to the sum allocated for the presidential campaign and we will get access to this sum [for by-elections in single-mandate constituencies] when by-elections are announced for particular single-mandate constituencies," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Elections
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russian diplomat slams French-British draft of UN resolution on Syria as unacceptable
3
Press review: Trump picking envoy to Russia and Sberbank investing $50 mln in venture fund
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
6
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
7
Criminal charges filed against bear killers in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама