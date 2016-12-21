Peskov unware of Putin’s plans to run for presidency in 2018

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov is unaware of Vladimir Putin’s plans to run for presidency at the next election in 2018.

"I know nothing about it," Peskov told Mir TV channel on Wednesday, underscoring that "an electoral reflex has been set off in many," as the election issue had been raised two years before the event itself. Peskov believes that political analysts have been engaged in discussions against the background of a previous term.

"Here is the reflex that now (we) should yield to pre-election sentiment and in this regard, the discussions are underway. I would like to repeat that the issue is not on the agenda," he noted.

High-ranking officials are focused on solving pressing issues in Russia’s interests, he said.

"Actually, the establishment, called power, does not have this issue on the agenda," Peskov said. "Everyone is immersed in everyday business and in some projects but nobody is speaking or thinking about elections."