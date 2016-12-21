Peskov unware of Putin’s plans to run for presidency in 2018

French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in RussiaSport December 22, 13:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov is unaware of Vladimir Putin’s plans to run for presidency at the next election in 2018.
"I know nothing about it," Peskov told Mir TV channel on Wednesday, underscoring that "an electoral reflex has been set off in many," as the election issue had been raised two years before the event itself. Peskov believes that political analysts have been engaged in discussions against the background of a previous term.
"Here is the reflex that now (we) should yield to pre-election sentiment and in this regard, the discussions are underway. I would like to repeat that the issue is not on the agenda," he noted.
High-ranking officials are focused on solving pressing issues in Russia’s interests, he said.
"Actually, the establishment, called power, does not have this issue on the agenda," Peskov said. "Everyone is immersed in everyday business and in some projects but nobody is speaking or thinking about elections."