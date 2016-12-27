Moscow says it is inappropriate to speculate on Tu-154 crash theories until probe is over

Source says military Tu-154 plane crashed at 510 kilometers per hourWorld December 27, 16:48
Moscow says it is inappropriate to speculate on Tu-154 crash theories until probe is overRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 16:38
Moscow says ambassador’s murder signals unprecedented challenge of modern terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 16:15
Transport minister: Air traffic with Egypt likely to be open in January 2017Business & Economy December 27, 15:51
Prosecutors investigate brutal killing of wild bear in RussiaSociety & Culture December 27, 15:48
Russia expects unbiased assessment of crimes in Aleppo from international communityRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 15:03
Ukraine’s Savchenko unveils new public movementWorld December 27, 14:39
Hollywood star Mickey Rourke may hold boxing bout in Russia next yearSport December 27, 14:32
Moscow court recognizes 2014 events in Ukraine as state coupWorld December 27, 14:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. It is inappropriate to speculate on what might have caused the crash of the Russian Tu-154 in the Black Sea until the investigation is over, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Before commenting, it’s better to wait for what experts say," she said. "Let us leave it [speculations on the crash theories, including a terrorist act - TASS] on the conscience of those who thinks they have the right to speak on that topic."
"The flight recorder has not yet been decoded. And it is right to speak about theories after it is decoded, not the other way round," Zakharova said.
"Moreover, it is absolutely inappropriate to raise any statements or political assessments at this stage."
A Russian defense ministry Tu-154 bound for Syria crashed in the early morning on December 25 shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks, servicemen and musicians from the world-acclaimed Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The Executive Director of the Fair Aid or Fair Help charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.