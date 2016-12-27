Moscow says it is inappropriate to speculate on Tu-154 crash theories until probe is over

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. It is inappropriate to speculate on what might have caused the crash of the Russian Tu-154 in the Black Sea until the investigation is over, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Before commenting, it’s better to wait for what experts say," she said. "Let us leave it [speculations on the crash theories, including a terrorist act - TASS] on the conscience of those who thinks they have the right to speak on that topic."

"The flight recorder has not yet been decoded. And it is right to speak about theories after it is decoded, not the other way round," Zakharova said.

"Moreover, it is absolutely inappropriate to raise any statements or political assessments at this stage."

A Russian defense ministry Tu-154 bound for Syria crashed in the early morning on December 25 shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks, servicemen and musicians from the world-acclaimed Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The Executive Director of the Fair Aid or Fair Help charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.