Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat: Ukrainian radicals and nationalists ‘rejoicing’ over Tu-154 plane crash

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 0:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Earlier in the day, a number of Ukrainian politicians voiced insulting pronouncements in social networks following the air crash off Sochi coast
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

Read also
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coast

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian radicals and nationalists are ‘rejoicing’ over the crash of the Russian Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a number of Ukrainian politicians voiced insulting pronouncements in social networks following the air crash near Sochi. Thus, adviser to the Ukrainian president Yuri Biryukov wrote on his Facebook account that it’s a "paradoxical paradox" that the Russian "seem not to understand why we are rejoicing over the death of 80 servicemen" of the Russian army.

"Does he think we don’t understand the reasons why official Kiev is so glad over the death of 80 servicemen?!! We understand these reasons perfectly well and have been speaking about them for a long time: people backed by nationalists and radicals have come to power in Ukraine," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook.

"These are the reasons. And now they are clear not only to us," she added.

A Tu-154 plane from Russia’s Ministry of Defense vanished from radar screens at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

According to the latest information, there were 92 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 8 crew members and 84 passengers. Among them was the Executive Director of the Fair Aid charity fund, Elizaveta Glinka, better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, as well as servicemen and reporters, including from Channel One, Zvezda and NTV.

Read also
Elizaveta Glinka (Dr. Liza)
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane

The plane was also carrying more than 60 members of the famous Alexandrov ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate the New Year with the air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The choir’s conductor Valery Khalilov was also on the list of passengers.

The Defense Ministry said that fragments of the Tu-154 had been found 1.5 km off the coast of Sochi at the depth of 50-70 meters. Eleven dead bodies of the crash victims have been found. No one has survived. A search operation is underway.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of violations of flight safety rules resulting in human deaths.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Defense ministry says crashed Tu-154 'technically sound' before flight
3
Russian diplomat: Ukrainian radicals and nationalists ‘rejoicing’ over Tu-154 plane crash
4
Source claims terror attack not considered as key cause of Tu-154 crash
5
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coast
6
Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash site
7
All possible causes of Tu-154 crash being considered by Russian investigators
TOP STORIES
Реклама