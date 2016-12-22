Peskov doubts sanity of New York Daily News author writing about ambassador’s murder

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov called not quite sane the U.S. reporter Gersh Kuntzman, who wrote an article, which contained a certain justification of the murder of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.

"Unfortunately, there is a very big number of people not quite sane, or even completely insane, so to say having false understanding of the good and the bad," the press secretary said in response to a request to comment on Kuntzman’s article. "I do not think people of the kind, and the author undoubtedly is among them, deserve any mentioning or even any memory.".