Peskov doubts sanity of New York Daily News author writing about ambassador’s murder

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 22, 12:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Read also
Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Moscow to demand apology from New York Daily News for article justifying envoy's murder

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov called not quite sane the U.S. reporter Gersh Kuntzman, who wrote an article, which contained a certain justification of the murder of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.

"Unfortunately, there is a very big number of people not quite sane, or even completely insane, so to say having false understanding of the good and the bad," the press secretary said in response to a request to comment on Kuntzman’s article. "I do not think people of the kind, and the author undoubtedly is among them, deserve any mentioning or even any memory.".

